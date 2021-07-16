UPSC CDS (II) 2020 final result declared: How to check

UPSC has declared the results of 129 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 File

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the final merit list of CDS (II) exam 2020. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS (II) 2020 exam can download the result through the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020

UPSC has declared the results of 129 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 conducted by the UPSC in November, 2020 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 151 (DE) course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre-flying) training course.

UPSC CDS (I) final result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘UPSC CDS 2020 OTA Final Result’.

Step 3: In the PDF, check your name and roll number.

Step 4: Download and save the result for future reference.

As per the merit list declared by the commission, Sandeep has secured rank 1, Apurva Pandey secured the second position and Dipanshu bagged third position. The results of the medical examinations have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air headquarters.