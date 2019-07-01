UPSC CDS II 2019: Seven things that explain all about exam

The official notification for the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2019 has been released and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold the entrance examination on September 08, 2019. The application form is available online at upsconline.nic.in. CDS is a national level examination for which more than two lakh candidates register every year. The CDS II is open for 417 vacancies in Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) and the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exam, followed by SSB round. Candidates who are planning to apply for UPSC CDS II 2019, must these seven points.

Dates for CDS II 2019: The registration for CDS can be done from upsc.gov.in, between June 12 to July 8. On July 15, the application form withdrawal facility will start. Candidates who wish to drop out from the exam can withdraw their application until July 22, 2019. The issuance of admit card of CDS 2019 for the registered candidates begins from three or four weeks before the exam and the date of CDS II exam is September 8, 2019. The result of the exam is expected to be available in November 2019.

Post under UPSC CDS II 2019: Out of the total, UPSC CDS 2 2019 exam is being held for 100 posts in Indian Military Academy (Dehradun), 45 posts in Indian Naval Academy (Ezhimala-course), 32 posts in Air Force Academy, Hyderabad 225 posts in the Officers Training Academy, Madras, and 15 posts in Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

Check eligibility before applying for UPSC CDS II 2019: The conditions of eligibility for each post if different. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility from the official advertisement. However, the basic criteria are that the candidates should be an unmarried citizen of India. Their age should be between 20 to 24 years, as on July 1, 2019, and the education qualification should be above graduation. Female unmarried candidates can only apply for OTA.

How to apply for the exam: Go to the official website and click on the ‘apply online’. Next, the candidates need to click on ‘online application for various examinations’ link and will be lead to a new page. Here, access “online application for various examinations of UPSC’ link. Now, candidates will be lead to CDS application form part 1 and 2.

In part 1 of registration, the candidates have to fill basic details and pay the application fee of Rs 200. Whereas, in Part 2, the candidates need to furnish remaining information and upload documents. SC / ST / female candidates are exempted from fee payment.

UPSC CDS 2 2019 selection process: The selection process of CDS consists of a written examination and SSB interview. The written exam is held in offline mode, in Hindi and Engish languages. The exam of 300 marks, where 100 questions each are asked from English, GK, and elementary mathematics. Each question is of one mark and for choosing an incorrect option, negative marking of 0.33 marks shall be done. Those who wish to appear for OTA only need to appear in English and GK papers only.

To select candidates for SSB, UPSC will determine cut-off marks for UPSC CDS II 2019 written exam. Candidates who will score more than the cut off marks will be called for SSB interview. The SSB will be of 5 to 6 days and will consist of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) and the picture perception description test, group testing officer tasks, psychology tests and the conference. Around 7000+ candidates are selected for SSB round.

Syllabus of the exam: The syllabus for the UPSC CDS II 2019 has been defined by Union Public Service Commission. The syllabus contains topics from General Knowledge like current events, history and geography of India. There are topics like algebra, trigonometry, geometry, mensuration and statistics in the elementary maths section. For the English part, the candidates have to prepare basic English language questions. It is advisable to go through the previous year question papers of UPSC CDS to be better prepared.

Pay scale of candidates selected under CDS: During training, recruited candidates will get a stipend of Rs 56,100/-p.m. (Starting pay in Level 10). After training, the pay scale of the candidates will be as follows:

Best wishes to all for their CDS 2 2019! For more national level group A and B exams, check more exams by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

