UPSC CDS II 2019 applications closing soon: Check how to apply, salary and other details

UPSC CDS II 2019: The process to apply for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II recruitment exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is closing on July 8, 2019 (Monday). Interested candidates need to apply at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. For those who have applied but do not want to appear for the exam a withdrawal window will open from July 15 to July 22, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for the entrance exam scheduled to be conducted on September 8. Those who qualify the exam will be trained at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) – as suitable for their profile.

Read| UPSC CDS II full notification

UPSC CDS II notification 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UPSC CDS 2019 link

Step 3: In part I of the registration, submit your basic information.

Step 4: In part II, fill the payment details and choice of exam centre, upload your photo and sign

Step 5: Save it and take a print out for further reference

UPSC CDS II notification 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 and those belonging to reserved category and women are exempted from paying any fee.

