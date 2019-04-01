UPSC CDS (I) scores released, check now

UPSC CDS (I) scores 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released the scores of the Combined Defence Service Exam (I). The scores are available for the candidates who have not qualified in the examination.

“In keeping with the decision of the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training) on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission issued a Disclosure Scheme for disclosing the scores and other details of the non-qualified willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of an Examination (SSB Interview), through its website,” read the official notification.

The candidates can check their scores through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

“Besides sharing of the above information of non qualified candidates of the Combined Defence Services Examination – (I), 2018 conducted by the Commission, the Commission assumes no further responsibility or liability for the method and manner in which the above information related to candidates, is utilized by other private or public organisations,” the official notification mentioned.

The final results for IMA, NA and AFA recruitment examination 2018 was declared on November 9, and for OTA (Men and Women), the result was declared on February 1, 2019.

