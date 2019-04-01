Toggle Menu
UPSC CDS (I) scores released, check nowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/upsc-cds-i-scores-released-5653519/

UPSC CDS (I) scores released, check now

UPSC CDS (I) scores 2019: The candidates can check the scores of CDS recruitment examination through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

upsc cds result, cds 1 result 2019, upsc cds scores, upsc cds 2019 scores, cds scores, cds exam scores, combined defence services result, latest upsc updates
UPSC CDS (I) scores 2019: The candidates can check the scores of CDS recruitment examination through the official website- upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS (I) scores 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released the scores of the Combined Defence Service Exam (I). The scores are available for the candidates who have not qualified in the examination.

“In keeping with the decision of the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training) on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals with a view to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates, the Commission issued a Disclosure Scheme for disclosing the scores and other details of the non-qualified willing candidates, who appeared in the final stage of an Examination (SSB Interview), through its website,” read the official notification.

The candidates can check their scores through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

“Besides sharing of the above information of non qualified candidates of the Combined Defence Services Examination – (I), 2018 conducted by the Commission, the Commission assumes no further responsibility or liability for the method and manner in which the above information related to candidates, is utilized by other private or public organisations,” the official notification mentioned.

Advertising

The final results for IMA, NA and AFA recruitment examination 2018 was declared on November 9, and for OTA (Men and Women), the result was declared on February 1, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.   

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 HIL recruitment 2019: Apply for 35 trainee vacancies for diploma holders before April 15
2 BSSC Stenographer recruitment 2019: Apply for 326 vacancies for 12th pass till April 7
3 UPPSC recruitment 2019: Applications open for programmer, computer operator; salary up to Rs 1 lakh