UPSC CDS I final result 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS I result 2019: The merit list is available at upsc.gov.in. (Representational image)

UPSC CDS result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has released the final result for the CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination I, 2019. The aspirants who have appeared for the final round can view their scores at the official website — upsc.gov.in. The prelims were held on February 3.

A total of 267 aspirants have qualified the UPSC CDS I 2019. The number of vacancies as informed by the government, for (i) 111th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 225 and for (ii) 25th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) course is 15.

Every year, UPSC conducts CDS exam twice — in February and November.

UPSC CDS I 2019, here’s how to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link UPSC CDS result

Step 3: A pdf fill carrying names of the successful candidates will open

Step 4: Download and check the result

UPSC CDS I result 2019: Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 45

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai for Men: 225

OTA Chennai —23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course: 15

