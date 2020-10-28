UPSC CDS-I notification 2020: Application process begins; check exam pattern, how to apply

UPSC CDS I applications begin at upsc.gov.in (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/ Representational)

UPSC CDS I 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Combined Defence Services (CDS) I application form at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The online application window will remain open till November 17, 6 pm. Students will also have a window to withdraw the application from November 24 to 31. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy.

Candidates will have to clear a written exam followed by the SSB test. The candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the SSB tests. Selected candidates will also have to clear physical standards for admission to Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021.

UPSC CDS I 2020: Exam pattern

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective-type questions only. The question papers of general knowledge and elementary mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

UPSC CDS I 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. Females, SC, ST candidates will be exempted from paying any fee.

Selected candidates will be enrolled as Gentleman/Lady Cadets and will undergo a course of training at the officers’ academy for an approximate period of 49 weeks. An officer will be on probation for a period of six months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. Short Service Commission will be granted to male and female in the regular Army for 14 years.

