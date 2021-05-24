UPSC CDS (I) final result announced, 147 candidates declared successful

As per the merit list released by the commission, a total of 147 candidates have successfully cleared the UPSC CDS examination.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the final merit list of CDS (I) exam 2020. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS (I) 2020 OTA exam can download the result through the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the commission’s website for 30 days.

As per the merit list released by the commission, a total of 147 candidates have successfully cleared the examination. The results of the medical examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these candidates will be done at Army Head Quarter.

UPSC CDS (I) final result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘UPSC CDS 2020 OTA Final Result’.

Step 3: In the PDF, check your name and roll number.

Step 4: Download and save the result for future reference.

The UPSC CDS (I) 2020 interviews were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April, 2021.

The list of 113th Short Service Commission Course (for men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).