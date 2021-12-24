UPSC CDS I final result 2021 declared; P Apoorv Gajanan secures AIR 1

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the Combined Defence Services Examination I 2021 today. A total of 154 candidates have been recommended by the commission. The result has been declared in the form of merit list and candidates can check the result pdf at – upsc.gov.in

Padghan Apoorv Gajanan has secured the all India rank 1 followed by Anuj Singh Kushwah at rank 2 for Indian Military Academy, Malay Ojha at rank 2 for Indian Naval Academy and Shubhankar Gaikwad at rank 2 for Indian Airforce.

The Commission had recommended 2679, 1136 and 637 as qualified in the written test of which 85, 58 and 11 have qualified for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021. The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the result lists.