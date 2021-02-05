UPSC CDS-I final result 2020 declared: How to check

UPSC CDS-I final result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2020 at its official website upsc.gov.in. A total of 95 candidates have been shortlisted through the recruitment exam. This result consists of the exam as well as the SSB interview round score.

Selected candidates will take admission to the training course of Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses, as per the official notice. The results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

UPSC CDS result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: A PDF will be open, check result

While candidates can check their roll number, however, marks will be available on the website after declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020, as per the official notice.

The commission had recommended 2614, 1429 and 632 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after the SSB test

conducted by Army headquarters.