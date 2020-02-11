UPSC CDS-I answer key 2019 released: Check steps to download

UPSC CDS 1 answer key 2019: Download at upsc.gov.in (Representational image) UPSC CDS 1 answer key 2019: Download at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC CDS-I answer key 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the answer key for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination. Candidates who appeared for the test can download the same from official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total of 418 vacancies were advertised through this notification for which 267 aspirants qualified the UPSC CDS I 2019. Every year, UPSC conducts CDS exam twice — in February and November.

UPSC CDS-I answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, clcik on ‘answer key’ under drop down menu of ‘examination’

Step 3: Click on the link of exam

Step 4: A PDF will appear, download

Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) – as suitable for their profile.

