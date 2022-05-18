UPSC CDS I 2022 result announced: Check how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC CDS I exam 2022 can now check the written exam result through the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.



This year, the written exam of UPSC CDS I was conducted on April 10, 2022.

UPSC CDS I result 2022: Check how to download

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link given for UPSC CDS I Result 2022.

Step 3: A new PDF document will open in a new window. In this document, candidates can check their names.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF document for future reference.

The candidates who are selected in this round are now eligible to be interviewed “by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 154th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2023 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala,

Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2023 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (PreFlying) Training Course (213 F(P)) commencing in January, 2023 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 117th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2023 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 31st SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2023,” the official notice read.

However, one should remember that the candidature of all the candidates, whose roll numbers are shown in the lists, is provisional.

Additionally, candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website — joinindianarmy.nic.in — to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.