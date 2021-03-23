UPSC CDS-I 2021 result declared, 6,552 candidates qualify

UPSC CDS-I 2021 result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2021. The candidates can check the result through the website- upsconline.nic.in. The recruitment exam was conducted on February 7.

A total of 6,552 candidates have qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 152th Course commencing in January 2022 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2022 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (208 F(P)) commencing in July, 2020 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 112th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in April, 2022 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2022.

UPSC CDS-I result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) – as suitable for their profile.

In case of any doubt, candidates can directly connect with UPSC officials. Candidates can connect with them on working days between 10 AM to 5 PM, in person or over Telephone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, and 011-23098543.