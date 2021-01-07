UPSC CDS I 2021 admit card released, steps to download

UPSC CDS I 2021 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download it through the website – upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on February 7, and candidates can download the hall ticket till this date.

UPSC CDS I 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in/ eadmitcard

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The written exam is of 300 marks, where 100 questions each are asked from English, GK and elementary mathematics. Each question is of one mark and for choosing an incorrect option, a negative marking of 0.33 marks shall be done. Those who wish to appear for OTA need to appear in English and GK papers only.

The selected candidates will be enrolled as gentleman/ lady cadets and will undergo a course of training at the officers’ academy for an approximate period of 49 weeks. The candidates will be in the pay scale up to Rs 2.5 lakh.