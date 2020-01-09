UPSC CDS I 2020 admit card released; how to download

UPSC CDS I 2020 admit card: The hall ticket is available to download at the website- upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard UPSC CDS I 2020 admit card: The hall ticket is available to download at the website- upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard

UPSC CDS I 2020 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination. Candidates can download it through the website – upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2020 and candidates can download the hall ticket till this date.

Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) – as suitable for their profile.

The written examination will be conducted in offline mode, in Hindi and English languages. The exam is of 300 marks, where 100 questions each are asked from English, GK and elementary mathematics. Each question is of one mark and for choosing an incorrect option, negative marking of 0.33 marks shall be done. Those who wish to appear for OTA need to appear in English and GK papers only.

UPSC CDS I 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

