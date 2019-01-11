UPSC CDS I 2019: Admit card released, exam on February 3

The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination I, 2019. The aspirants have log in to the official website – upsc.gov.in to be able to download their hall tickets. The Commission will conduct the CDSE I on February 3 at 41 centres across the country.

UPSC CDS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, check the ‘What’s new’ section Under it, click at the link ‘e-Admit Card – CDS Examination (I) 2019’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the ‘download section’

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully

Step 6: Take a print out of the instructions, if needed

Step 7: Click on yes and a new page will open

Step 8: Submit the required details like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 9: The admit card will be displayed. Take a printout.

Last month, UPSC had released notification to recruit about 417 posts. Here are the vacancy details:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 45

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai for Men: 225

OTA Chennai —23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course: 15

“Candidates should check their e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately,” the commission stated adding that a facilitation counter will be available over the phone from 10 am to 5 pm on working days. Candidates can call on 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 for any quieries or sent a fax to 011-23387310.

