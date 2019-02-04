UPSC CDS I 2018 final result declared at upsc.gov.in

CDS I 2018 final result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), (CDS I) 2018 exam on its official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 172 candidates have been shortlisted. The candidates were selected based on written test and interview round.

Advertising

Selected candidates will have to report for the officers training academy, Chennai for short services commission course (SSC) from April 2019 onwards. A total of 225 vacancies for men and 12 for women were to be filled, as per official notification.

While the merit list has been declared, the detailed marks of candidates have not been disclosed and will be uploaded within 15 days from today at upsc.gov.in.

CDS I 2018 final result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.govin

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Final result – Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018 (OTA)’ under ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link, a PDF file will open

Step 5: Find your roll number

The results of the medical exam have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional. Verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these candidates will be done by army headquarter

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.