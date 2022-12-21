scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

UPSC CDS I 2023 Exam notification released; check how to apply

UPSC CDS Exam I 2023 notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in, UPSC, Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, UPSC CDS, UPSC CDS exam, UPSC CDS exam 1, SSC for women, UPSC CDS SSCUPSC CDS Exam 1: There are a total of 341 vacancies (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

UPSC CDS Exam I: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the notification and opened applications for Combined Defence Services Examination 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Also read | UPSC NDA I, NA 2023 notification released; check steps to apply, documents required

The last date to submit the application form is January 10, 2023 till 6 pm. There are a total of 341 vacancies for various courses. An exam for SSC women (non-technical) is also included with it.

UPSC CDS Exam I: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘One Time Registration of examination’ link

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Step 3: Register by filling in your details such as name, date of birth, gender, category, parents’ names and more

Step 4: Once registered, login using your login id, OTP and verification code

Step 5: Verify the information submitted before and fill the application form

Step 6: Once application form is filled, save, submit and pay the fees

Advertisement

Step 7: Download the application form with fee payment status for future reference from the dashboard

Candidates can make modifications to the application form from January 18 to 24, 2023. They can also withdraw the application during the same time frame. Admit cards will be available three weeks prior to the commencement of exams.

Details regarding eligibility, medical fitness, educational qualifications are mentioned in the detail in the notification at the official website of UPSC— upsc.gov.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:34:38 pm
Next Story

Four-year-old boy goes missing in Chandigarh, found from tea shop 14 hours later

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close