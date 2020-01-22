UPSC CDS admit card 2020 released: Steps to download

UPSC CDS admit card: Download from upsconline.nic.in (Representational image) UPSC CDS admit card: Download from upsconline.nic.in (Representational image)

UPSC CDS admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Service Examination (CSD) I 2020 at its official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be held on February 2 (Sunday).

A total of 418 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Those who clear the exam, will be trained at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA).

UPSC CDS admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link in the ‘whats new’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear in dashboard, download

In case the photograph is not visible or available on the e-admit card, candidates need to carry three identical photographs along with them to the exam hall.

