UPSC CDS 2022 notification released; 5 things to remember while filling the form

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2022 examination today, i.e. December 22, 2021. Candidates who are applying for the recruitment examination can now check the official notification at upsc.gov.in. A total of 341 vacancies will be filled via the CDS 2022 recruitment drive.

The last date to fill the CDS application form 2022 is January 11, 2022, till 6 pm. The application fee is Rs 200 for candidates belonging to unreserved category. However, there is no fee for female, SC, and ST category candidates. Before proceeding to fill the application form, here are five important points that one must keep in mind.

— Interested candidates must first ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria. This is because admission to various stages of the examination is provisional and mere issuance of the admission certificate does not mean that the candidature of the applicant has been cleared.

— All applications for CDS 2022 have to be submitted via upsconline.nic.in only. There will not be any other mode for applying to the recruitment examination. They are further advised to submit only one application. It must be ensured that the application is complete in all aspects.

— Candidates must keep their signatures and photographs duly scanned (in JPEG format) before filling the application form. Each file must have a size of a maximum of 300 KB and a minimum of 20 KB. Details such as the candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s name, and date of birth must match with that mentioned in the matriculation certificate.

— Each applicant must have details of one photo ID proof such as an aadhar card, voter card, PAN card, passport, driving license, or any other photo ID proof that is issued by the central or state government. The details must be provided while filling up the application form.

— A valid and active email ID must be provided by each candidate during the online application process. The Commission will make all correspondences via the email ID provided by the candidate. Hence, applicants must keep checking their emails at regular intervals.

As per the calendar released by the Commission, the UPSC CDS 2022 exam is on April 10, 2022. The last date to withdraw applications is from January 18 to 24, 2022, till 6 pm. Candidates will be able to do so via the same website.