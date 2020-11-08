UPSC CDS II result 2019: Odisha born Aditi Parida is the female topper

UPSC CDS 2 result 2020: Aditi is the first woman from Odisha to top the CDS examination and selected for the training for Army Officer. Representational image/ file

UPSC CDS 2 result 2020: Odisha born Aditi Parida has topped the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II, 2019 examination (women), the results of which were published recently, official sources said. The merit list carrying a total of 241 candidates includes 174 candidates who cleared the exams for Officers Training Academy, Chennai for short service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and 67 candidates who cleared the exams for Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

Aditi is the first woman from Odisha to top the CDS examination and selected for the training for Army Officer. She finished her graduation in mass communication from Symbiosis College, Pune this summer and is also the topper of her batch 2017-2020.

The combination of intelligence, valour and elegance, the girl is also a good classical dancer having performed in stages both in Odissi and Bharatanatyam. The daughter of an Indian Army Brigadier, Aditi also has the credit of being the national debate champion amongst the Army Schools in 2016. She is a very good volleyball player having represented her university, sources said.

When contacted, Aditi (20) said: “I was motivated to join the Indian Army since my childhood. I am born and brought up in an army atmosphere as my father serves as a brigadier. Serving Mother India is a dream of my life.”

Aditi’s mother Sujata Parida, who hailed from Nadhara village of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, said: “My daughter is trained in all aspects of life. She is a good orator, a topper in studies, a classical dance performer, a good sports person and above all a person who loves her country. I am proud of her”

