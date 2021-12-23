UPSC CDS 2 2021 result declared: Here’s direct link to check result, next steps to follow

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the Combined Defence Services Examination II today, i.e. December 22. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination on November 14 can now check the results from upsc.gov.in. The results have been declared in the form of a PDF containing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

This time, a total of 6845 candidates have qualified for the written examination. These candidates are now going to be interviewed by the Services Selection Board (SSB). To check the UPSC CDS II Result 2021, here are the steps that one can follow.

Step 1- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2- Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Written Results’ option displayed on the right side

Step 3- Again, click on ‘Examination Written Results’

Step 4- Now, click on the link available under ‘Download’ against ‘Combined Defence Services (II), 2021’

Step 5- The PDF version of the results will open on a new page

Step 6- Crosscheck the list and download the same.

Click here to download upsc cds 2 2021 result

Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the result must note that their candidature is entirely provisional. As per the existing conditions of UPSC CDS 2 2021, the candidates will have to submit certificates supporting their age, educational qualification, etc. The certificates have to be submitted by July 1, 2022, for IMA and NA. For AFA, the last date is May 13, 2022, and for the SSC course, it is October 01, 2022.

It must be noted that those candidates who have qualified for the written examination and provided their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) must complete the registration process at joinindianarmy.nic.in to receive information regarding the SSB interview. In case a candidate has already registered themselves, then they need not register again.

There will be a two-stage selection procedure introduced by the SSBs. Firstly, there will be a psychological aptitude test and then an intelligence test. Candidates will have to go through the first stage on the first day and only the qualified ones will move forward to the remaining stages.

After qualifying for stage two, they will have to submit photocopies of matriculation pass certificates and mark sheets of bachelors or provisional degrees. Please note that the mark sheets of those candidates who have failed to qualify for the UPSC CDS 2 2021 written exam will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days after the publication of the final result.