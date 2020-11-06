UPSC CDS 2 2020: Here’s 10 last minute preparation tips to follow

Check these preparation tips for UPSC CDS 2 2020. Representational image/ shared by aglasem.com

UPSC CDS 2 2020: With only a day left before the Union Public Service Commission conducts the CDS 2 exam, nearly 2.5 lakh applicants who have applied to appear for the exam are at the last leg of their preparations. It is a crucial exam for all the candidates who dream of serving esteemed armed forces.

The target should be to score not only as much as past year CDS cut-offs, but to score as much as you can. This is because there is no constant in cut-offs and they keep changing, so even if it go high this time, one should be able to clear them.

UPSC released the CDS 2 e-admit cards a few days back at the official website- upsc.gov.in. As a matter of fact, the event of the release of the admit card is in itself an indication to gear up with some pre-exam day strategies for CDS 2. As a convention, it is conducted in centres around the country. This time as well, unlike many educational institutions which conducted online proctored tests, the UPSC has stuck to their conventions and will conduct the OMR sheet based tests on November 8.

At first, it is important to understand and accept the fact that a candidate cannot always cover the entire CDS syllabus in all its intricacies. It is based on the subjects of English, general knowledge and mathematics and is at large of the matriculation level. Therefore, during the last 24 hours before the exam, candidates must be strictly focused on revisions. Starting preparations for a new topic is not recommended now. Instead, the sole focus must be to revise what has already been studied.

One of the most important topics to revise during these last few hours would be current affairs. Especially, it is a convention to ask Indian Defence-related current affairs questions in the bi-annual exam. Candidates are also asked questions from world and current affairs as well as history and geography in the general awareness section that carries 100 marks in all. Therefore, candidates should aim to brush up their knowledge of current affairs in relevant areas during the last few hours of preparation.

Another important and high scoring area in the CDS paper is the section of English. Similar to General Awareness, this section also carries 100 marks and candidates are required to answer objective type questions with multiple alternatives. Although the level of difficulty is of the matriculation level, it is a very common question as to what to study for the English section.

Candidates are recommended to have a last look at the previous years’ question papers of the CDS exam in order to get a very good understanding of this. Scan through the last year paper to know about the English grammar and language-based questions that were asked by the UPSC in CDS exam.

Except for those who registered for admission to Officers Training Academy, candidates who are aiming to get admission in regular Military Academies through CDS have to appear in yet another paper of mathematics. It carries 100 marks and there are 100 questions in total in this section. Since quantitative aptitude and mathematics is a practice intensive subject, it is always best to practice more to ace any exam that is based on such a subject. Candidates appearing for CDS 2 can solve mock tests and even refer to some online solutions and demonstrations of solving the mathematics paper of CDS exam.

Last but not the least, it is recommended that candidates spend the last few hours scanning through recommended books and solved papers that are specifically designed for CDS 2 exam preparations. There is a wide array of factual data, based on which the General Awareness section of the exam is devised.

Candidates are asked questions based on Indian rivers, important events, historical monuments and events as well as latest scientific developments. As a guide to last-minute preparations, it is recommended that as many as such questions are revised during the last few years, to increase the chances of getting selected for the subsequent SSB rounds.

