UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022 admit card released: Here’s how to download

UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official UPSC website — upsconline.nic.in. This year, the UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022 is scheduled to take place on April 10.

Candidates should remember that it is compulsory to bring a print-out of the e-admit card, along with the (original) photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card , in each session to secure admission to examination hall. E-admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary.

UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘admit cards’

Step 3: A new window will open up for e-admit cards. Click on the link that reads ‘E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC’.

Step 4: In the new window that opens up, click on the download link for ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022’.

Step 5: Another new window with CDS instructions and download link will open. Click on the download link.

Step 6: Login with either registration ID or roll number and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof viz. Adhar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc., and three passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking.

All candidates are expected to enter the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination as entry to the examination venue closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each session. They will also not be allowed to appear at any other venue except the venue mentioned in the e-admit card.

This year, there will be negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers, and any answers other than those made by black ball point pen would not be evaluated.