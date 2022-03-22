UPSC CDS 1 2021 final result declared for OTA: Here’s how to check

UPSC CDS 1 result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2021 conducted by the Commission, and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defense. Candidates can check the result at the official website – upsc.gov.in

The final UPSC CDS 1 2021 result has been released for the admission of candidates to the Officers Traning Academy (OTA) at Chennai, for the 29th Short Commission Women (NonTechnical) Course, and for the 115th Short Service Commission Course (NT) for men.

UPSC CDS 1 result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under the ‘What’s new’ section, locate the result link

Step 3: Click on the pdf download link

Step 4: In the pdf, check your roll number

The CDS 1 2021 merit list includes names and roll numbers of candidates who cleared the UPSC CDS 1 exam 2021. According to official press information, the training will commence in April 2022. The merit list released by the UPSC includes the names of candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and Naval Academy in Ezhimala and Kerala, and Air Force Academy in Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).