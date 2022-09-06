UPSC declares revised result for CAPF 2019 exam, check details

UPSC CAPF Revised Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission has announced the revised result for UPSC CAPF 2019 exam. Candidates can check and download the revised result through the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF revised result for 2019 has been released after the directions of the High Court on the pending cases related to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category candidates. UPSC recommended 30 more candidates for the services.The examination was conducted on August 18, 2019 and the personality test interview was held from November 2 to November 27, 2020.

UPSC CAPF Revised Result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1:Go to the official site of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

Step 2:Tap on the UPSC CAPF Revised Result 2019 link shown on the home page.

Step 3:Afterwards, the result file will open for for the candidates to check.

Step 4:Download and take a print out of the result for future use and reference.

A total number of 288 candidates have been recommended for appointment out of which 125 are for general, 30 for EWS, 82 for OBC, 30 for SC, 21 for ST. Candidates can check the official site of UPSC for more details.

Advertisement

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) refers to the uniform nomenclature of seven security forces in India under the authority of the Ministry of Home Affairs. They are the Assam Rifles (AR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).