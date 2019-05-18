UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Applications closing soon, check how to apply, eligibility, salary

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for the post of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) is May 20, 2019. Interested candidates can apply before 6 pm on Monday at the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. After the deadline, no applications will be accepted.

Advertising

The recruitment exam for the CAPF is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In the latest recruitment, the UPSC had advertised for 323 vacancies at the post of assistant commandant (AC).

Read| UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019 check full notification

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

To be eligible for the same candidates will have to appear for a written examination on August 18, 2019. Selected candidates will be eligible to appear for physical efficiency and medical standard test. Candidates shortlisted thereafter will be called for an interview round which will carry 150 marks.

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application for various exams..’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for part-I’ link next to CAPF notice

Step 4: Fill details and submit

Step 5: Log-in and click on ‘click here for part II’

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

Advertising

Read| How UPSC IAS 2019 topper cracked the exam in his first attempt?

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as application fee. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST and PH category are exempted from paying any fee.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.