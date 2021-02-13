UPSC CAPF detailed form released: Here’s how to apply

UPSC DAF 2021: Eligible candidates can apply at the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. ( Express Photo By Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a detailed application form for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam 2020. The application process has begun and will remain open till 6 pm on February 25. Eligible candidates can apply at the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates who have cleared the written part of the exam will be eligible to fill the DAF. These candidates will now have to participate in physical standards test/ physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests. While filling applications, one needs to upload the following documents –

— Scanned copy of the certificate of age

— Scanned copy of education certificates

— Scanned copy of reservation and age relaxation certificates, as applicable

— Scanned copy of the Undertaking duly signed by the candidate if already in government service

UPSC DAF CAPF: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link under ‘whats new’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, sumit

Candidates will have to bring originals of the above certificates along with self-certified copies of all the documents at the time of the interview or within the last day of the interview, which will be published on the Commission’s website in due course, failing which their candidature is liable to be cancelled, as per rules.