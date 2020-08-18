UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Application form out for 209 posts

UPSC CAPF assistant commandant recruitment 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment at the post of Assistant Commandants (AC) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The application process has begun. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The application process will remain open till September 7, 6 pm.

Candidates will also get a chance to withdraw their application forms from September 14 to September 20, 6 pm. The recruitment exam will be held on December 20, as per the official notice. Considering the coronavirus pandemic, the exam will be held amid social distancing norms. A total of 209 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total – 209

BSF – 78

CRPF – 13

CISF – 69

ITBP – 27

SSB – 22

In these vacancies, the reservation will be given as per the government norms. Further, 10 per cent of the vacancies are earmarked for ex-servicemen.

UPSC has put a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the centres, except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of centres will be on the ‘first-apply-first allot’ basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Indian nationals – both male and females – can apply for the posts. The applicant should be at least 20 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 25, however, there is relaxation in upper age limit for SC, ST and other reserved category candidates and ex-servicemen.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. Females and reserved category candidates are exempted from the payment.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant recruitment 2020: Selection criteria

A written exam will be held on December 20. The exam will comprise of two papers. Paper-I will be of general ability and intelligence for 250 marks. This will be an objective or multiple answers type exam. In paper II general studies, essay and comprehensions will be asked. This exam will be for 200 marks. In this paper, candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of precis writing, comprehension components and other communications/ language skills will be English only.

Those who clear the written exam will be called for physical standards or physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests. “Pregnancy at the time of PET will be a disqualification and pregnant female candidate will be rejected,” as per the notice.

Those who clear the medical and fitness round will be called for interview or personality test which will carry 150 marks. Shortlisted candidates will have to fill a detailed application form (DAF). The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam and the interview round.

