UPSC CAPF assistant commandant recruitment 2018: PI, interview dates and venue released

UPSC CAPF assistant commandant recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the dates for conducting the personality test of interview for the recruitment of Central Armed Police Forces at the post of assistant commandants. The second round of the recruitment exam will be conducted at UPSC, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam are shortlisted to appear for the personality test or interview round. The same will begin from June 24, 2019 in two shifts. The forenoon shift will begin at 9 am and afternoon at 1 pm. A total of 972 candidates have been shortlisted and the exams will conclude on July 15, 2019.

UPSC CAPF assistant commandant recruitment 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UPSC CAPF personality test..’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your roll number

The interview round carries 150 marks. Meanwhile, the UPSC has advertised 323 new posts of AC in CAPF. The written exam for the newly advertised posts will be conducted on August 18, 2019.

