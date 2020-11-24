UPSC CAPF admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

UPSC CAPF exam will be held on Sunday, December 20. Representational image/ file

UPSC CAPF admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the posts of Assistant Commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The candidates who have registered to appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- upsconline.nic.in. The recruitment exam will be held on Sunday, December 20.

The candidates need to carry hall ticket at the exam centre, and if there is any discrepancy, they need to communicate to the commission immediately by mail at soe23-upsc@gov.in. “In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the e-admit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID Card and the printout of e-admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking,” UPSC notification mentioned.

The candidates also have to follow certain COVID-19 guidelines to appear for the exam. “Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/ face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Further, candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles,” UPSC notification mentioned.

Further, candidates have to follow COVID-19 norms of social distancing as well as personal hygiene inside the examination halls/ rooms as well as in the premises of the venue.

