Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

UPSC CAPF (AC) written exam result 2022 declared, here’s how to check

UPSC CAPF Result 2022: The online detailed application form will be available on the commission’s website from September 26 to October 9 at upsc.gov.in

upsc capf result, upsc capf result 2022UPSC CAPF Result: Candidates can check their results at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF (AC) written exam result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the results for the written examinations conducted to recruit candidates for the post of assistant commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The written examination was conducted on August 7, 2022. Candidates can check their results at upsc.gov.in.

Read |SSC CGL 2022 Notification to release today; exam tentatively in December

The qualified candidates will be able to appear for physical standards test/ physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests. The candidature of all the candidates mentioned in the list is provisional. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the personality test.

UPSC CAPF (AC) result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UPSC CAPF (AC) result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the ‘CAPF AC result’ link

Step 5: A PDF will open, check your roll number.

The candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination will have to register before filling up the detailed application form (DAF) online along with uploading the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc at upsc.gov.in. The online detailed application form will be available on the commission’s website from September 26 to October 9.

“The marksheets of all candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the commission’s website after the publication of the final result (after conducting the personality test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days,” UPSC said in an official notice. 

 

 

 

 

 

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 11:23:11 am
