UPSC CAPF (AC) written exam result 2019 declared: Check the list of candidates qualified for personality test

UPSC CAPF (AC) result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results for the written examinations conducted to recruit at the post of assistant commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The written examination was conducted on August 18, 2019.

The candidates who have cleared the written examinations have to appear for the Physical Standards Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST).

“On the basis of the result of written part of CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2019 held by the UPSC on 18th August, 2019, the candidates with the undermentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Physical Standards Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST). The candidature of all the candidates whose Roll Numbers are shown in the list is Provisional, subject to their being found eligible in all respects,” read the official notification.

UPSC CAPF (AC) result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘final result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘CAPF AC result’ link

Step 5: A PDF will open, check your roll number.

The candidates who have cleared the written examinations have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) to be available on the website from October 30, 2019. “Online Detailed Application Form will be available on the Commission’s Website from 30.10.2019 to 13.11.2019 till 6.00 P. M. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same online to the comission are also available on the website,” mentioned the notification.

In case of any query candidates can visit facilitation counter near examination hall building in UPSC Campus on working days from 10 am to 5 pm. One can also refer to the helpline number 011-23385271/ 23381125.

