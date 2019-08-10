UPSC CAPF (AC) result 2018 declared, 416 candidates selected: How to check

UPSC CAPF (AC) result 2018: The Union Public Service (UPSC) released the final result for the recruitment exams conducted to recruit at the post of assistant commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The result is available at the official website, upsc.gov.in. While the list of roll number of selected candidates is out, the marks scored will be displayed within 15 days.

A total number of 416 candidates have been recommended for appointment; of which 124 are OBC, 77 SC, and 37 ST category candidates. There were a total of 466 vacancies and 50 posts remain vacant.

UPSC CAPF (AC) result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘final result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘CAPF AC result’ link

Step 5: A PDF will open, check your roll number

The final results consist of candidates who have made it through the written exams held on August 12, 2018 and personality test held from June 24 to July 24.

In case of any query candidates can visit facilitation counter near examination hall building in UPSC Campus on working days from 10 am to 5 pm. One can also refer to the helpline number 011-23385271/ 23381125.

