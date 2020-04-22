UPSC CAPF AC notification 2020 not releasing today, postponed till further notice

The notification was to be released today.(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal / Representational image) The notification was to be released today.(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal / Representational image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the official notification for the Central Armed Police Forces recruitment exam till further notice. The notification was to be released today – April 22 as per the official calendar, however, the recent notice states that the notification and the application process has been postponed till further notice.

Last year, the notification was released on April 24. As per the rules, candidates will have to clear written examination, physical and medical standard tests, and interviews. Finally selected candidates will be placed in CAPF as assistant commandant (AC).

Earlier, UPSC combined medical services (CMS) exam, the Indian Economic Service (IES), National Defence Academy (NDA)-I and the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam 2020 were postponed.

In an earlier notice, the UPSC had said that the civil services prelims 2020, engineering services main and the geologist services main had already been announced, the same can be changed in case the coronavirus situation worsens. As of now, the exams will be held as per schedule.

In a reply to the news agency, ANI, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had assured that the exams deferred by UPSC and SSC will be held. “We will take a call after May 3 and reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers,” the union minister was reported as saying by ANI.

