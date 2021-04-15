UPSC CAPF (AC) exam 2021: Registration process begins, check details here

The registration process for the exam has begun from April 15. (Representational image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Wednesday released an official notification regarding the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants (ACs) examination 2021 at upsc.gov.in. The registration process for the exam has begun from today, that is, April 15, 2021. The last date to submit applications is 6 pm on May 5.

The exam will be conducted on August 8. The UPSC exam for CAPF comprises two papers, both in written format. Paper-I tests the general ability and intelligence of the candidates based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Whereas Paper-II is descriptive and tests the language proficiency of the candidate.

Exam Pattern: The candidates get a total of 2 hours to complete 200 questions in paper-I carrying 250 marks and 3 hours to complete 6 descriptive type questions in paper-II carrying 200 marks.

Paper I: General Ability and Intelligence – 250 Marks

The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Paper-II: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension – 200 Marks

In this paper, candidates will be allowed the option of writing the essay component in English or Hindi, but the medium of precis writing, comprehension components, and other communications/ language skills will be English only.

Those who clear the written exams move into the next rounds. The second round is the physical ability test followed by the third round, which is the personal interview round.

How to apply for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Exam 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Online application for various examinations of UPSC”.

Step 3: Fill the register part-1 and part-2 forms through the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination link

Step 4: Read all the instructions carefully and upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the form

The constitutional body, UPSC conducts the CAPF exam for the merit-based selection of Assistant Commandants (Group A) Officers in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) among others.