UPSC CAPF (AC) 2022: DAF released for written qualified candidates

UPSC CAPF (AC) 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed application form (DAF) for candidates who successfully qualified the written test of assistant commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Candidates can fill the DAF at the official website – upsconline.nic.in

The window to submit the DAF will remain open until October 9 up to 6 pm. The written exam was conducted on August 7 and the result was announced on September 18.

The qualified candidates will be able to appear for physical standards test/ physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests. The candidature of all the candidates mentioned in the list is provisional. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the personality test.

The marksheets of all candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the commission’s website after the publication of the final result (after conducting the personality test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.