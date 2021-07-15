UPSC CAPF (AC) 2021 admit card released, check how to download

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at upsconline.nic.in (File Photo)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants (ACs) examination 2021 on August 8. The commission has uploaded the e-admit card for the convenience of the candidates at upsc.gov.in.

The candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards and take a printout. The e-admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination – 2021. No paper admit card will be issued for the examination.

The candidates need to reach the exam centre by 9:50 am for the forenoon session and 1:50 pm for the afternoon session. The UPSC exam for CAPF comprises two papers, both in written format. Paper-I tests the general ability and intelligence of the candidates based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Whereas Paper-II is descriptive and tests the language proficiency of the candidate.

The candidates get a total of 2 hours to complete 200 questions in paper-I carrying 250 marks and 3 hours to complete 6 descriptive type questions in paper-II carrying 200 marks.

The constitutional body, UPSC conducts the CAPF exam for the merit-based selection of Assistant Commandants (Group A) Officers in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) among others.