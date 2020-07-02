UPSC CAPF AC 2020: Get here the preparation plan, exam pattern and recommended books

Preparation strategy to crack UPSC CAPF. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Preparation strategy to crack UPSC CAPF. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Union Public Service Commission, as the apex government recruitment agency in our country is entrusted with the responsibilities of staffing of the various wings of the armed forces. Among others, every year UPSC conducts the Assistant Commandant recruitment exam for the posts in the Central Armed Police Forces. Commonly referred to as the CAPF AC exam, it forms an important recruitment opportunity for those who aspire to serve in the armed police forces.

Based on last year’s CAPF AC recruitment program, the selection process consists of a written examination and subsequent physical tests followed by a final interview. The written examination is conducted for the initial screening of eligible candidates who fill up the application forms for the CAPF AC 2020 recruitment. The written exam is the selection stage from where only the qualifying candidates are shortlisted for the subsequent selection stages.

Cracking the written examination of CAPF AC 2020 has never been an easy feat. Based on the pattern and syllabus of the exam of last year, there are two papers in the written examination carrying a total of 450 marks. The first paper is objective type based on General Ability and Intelligence while the second paper is subjective consisting of questions from General Studies, Essay and Comprehension. Hence to secure higher marks, one has to focus on both deep learning and understanding of concepts as well as extensive practice to improve the number of good attempts.

When it comes to preparations for the Paper-1 of the CAPF AC 2020 exam, referring to the previous year question papers is a feasible way to identify the areas of importance. For instance, in the first paper, Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning has conventionally carried a higher weightage of marks. Similarly, one cannot leave out important topics such as current affairs. Referring to previous year papers can help identify the exact topics in sections such as quantitative aptitude and logical reasoning which are commonly repeated over the years.

Since the second paper of the CAPF AC 2020 exam consists of subjective type questions based on Comprehension, Essay writing etc, therefore, it becomes equally important to include deep learning and practising the habit of writing on pen-and-paper in order to improve the scope of securing higher marks. An important strategy to approach the preparations for the second paper of the CAPF AC 2020 exam is to get acquainted with the latest happenings. Essay topics are conventionally covered from such areas and with knowledge of such current events, candidates can have a competitive advantage to ace the examination.

In addition to the above explained strategies to approach the preparation of each paper of the CAPF AC 2020 examination, there are various smart hacks to improve one’s chances of cracking the written exam in the first attempt. Besides, remaining updated on current affairs by reading newspapers and current affairs based magazines, candidates can also solve mock tests to improve the skills for the management of time. In addition, we would also suggest practicing and revision to be included in the study strategy for the written examination.

Finally, a word on the reference to textbooks and guidebooks in order to complement the preparations for the CAPF AC 2020 exam. As a matter of fact, there are numerous books available in the commercial markets and it can be confusing at times to pick out one that can actually aid in preparations for the exam. However, one can always refer to the NCERT study books for Class IX to XII which are extremely helpful in understanding basic concepts. In addition, our suggestion is to get a few solved question papers and question banks to help in practicing for the exam.

