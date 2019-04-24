UPSC CAPF (AC) 2019: Apply for 323 jobs; check eligibility, exam pattern, how to apply

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification and make the online application form available for the Combine Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) CA exam at its official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The application process has begun and will conclude on May 20, 2019.

A total of 323 vacancies are to be filled through this examination. To be eligible for the same candidates will have to appear for a written examination on August 18, 2019. Selected candidates will be eligible to appear for physical efficiency and medical standard test. Candidates shortlisted thereafter will be called for an interview round which will carry 150 marks.

Candidates will also get a chance to withdraw their applications from May 27, 2019 to June 3, 2019 till 6 pm, in case they do not want to appear for the exam.

UPSC CAPF AC 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 20 years of age but the upper age is capped at 25 years. There is a relaxation of five years for SC, ST candidates and those belonging to OBC category are given a three years’ relaxation.

Education: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university.

UPSC CAPF CA 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 323

BSF – 100

CRPF – 108

CISF – 28

ITBP – 21

SSB – 66

UPSC CAPF CA 2019: Exam pattern

The written exam will be divided into two papers. The paper-I will be held from 10 am to noon and paper II from 2 pm to 5 pm for 250 and 200 marks each respectively.

In paper one candidates will be questioned on their general ability and intelligence through a multiple choice question paper while I paper II general studies, essay and comprehension skills will be judged. The later will be a descriptive exam.

UPSC CAPF AC 2019: PET

UPSC CAPF AC 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application for various exams..’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for part-I’ link next to CAPF notice

Step 4: Fill details and submit

Step 5: Log-in and click on ‘click here for part II’

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

It is mandatory to fill both the forms, failing which candidature will not be accepted.

UPSC CAPF AC 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as application fee. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST and PH category are exempted from paying any fee.

