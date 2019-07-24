UPSC CAPF AC admit card 2019: How to download

UPSC CAPF admit card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) examination for recruitment of Assistant Commandants on August 18. The exam will be held to fill 323 posts in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The e-admit cards are available for download at upsc.gov.in

Advertising

The selection at all the stages of the UPSC CAPF examination will take place in three stages — written examination, physical and medical standard tests or personality/interview tests.

UPSC CAPF admit card 2019, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘what’s news’ section towards the right side, click on “e-Admit card for CAPF exam 2018”.

Step 3: A new page will open. Read the instructions carefully

Step 4: Enter the details like your registration number, date of birth.

Step 5: The admit card will appear

Step 6: Take a print out and avoid multiple downloads

Remember to carry the e-Admit card to enter the examination hall. The e-Admit card should be preserved till the declaration of written result.

Advertising

UPSC CAPF notification 2019: Exam pattern

The written examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It will comprise two papers. Paper I and Paper II that will be held on the same day.

Video | India denies Trump claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir

Paper I : General Ability and Intelligence – 250 marks

The questions in this paper will be of objective (multiple answers) type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Paper II: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension – 200 Marks

In this paper candidates will be allowed the option of writing the essay component in English or Hindi, but the medium of precis writing, comprehension components and other communications/ language skills will be English only.