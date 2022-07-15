scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card released; check steps to download 

UPSC CAPF 2022: The commission has uploaded the e-admit card of the candidates at its official website - upsc.gov.in. Exam will be held on August 7.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
July 15, 2022 4:23:02 pm
RRB NTPC 2019The candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards and take a printout. File.

UPSC CAPF Admit card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants (ACs) examination 2022 on August 7. The commission has uploaded the e-admit card of the candidates at its official website – upsc.gov.in.

The candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards and take a printout. The e-admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination – 2021. No paper admit card will be issued for the examination.

UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link under What’s new section

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

The candidates need to reach the exam centre by 9:50 am for the forenoon session and 1:50 pm for the afternoon session. The UPSC exam for CAPF comprises two papers, both in written format. Paper-I tests the general ability and intelligence of the candidates based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Whereas Paper-II is descriptive and tests the language proficiency of the candidate.

The candidates get a total of 2 hours to complete 200 questions in paper-I carrying 250 marks and 3 hours to complete 6 descriptive type questions in paper-II carrying 200 marks.

The constitutional body, UPSC conducts the CAPF exam for the merit-based selection of Assistant Commandants (Group A) Officers in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) among others.

 

 

