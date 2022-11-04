scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

UPSC CAPF 2021, CISF 2022 interviews postponed; check details

The UPSC CAPF interviews were scheduled to be conducted between October 31 to November 22 while the CISF interviews were to be held from October 31 to November 4.

upsc capf interview, upsc cisf interviewThe fresh interview dates will be announced after the court’s judgement. (Fil image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today postponed the personality tests/ interviews of CISF LDCE 2022 and CAPF Exam 2021. The interviews were postponed citing an ongoing petition in the Delhi High Court. The fresh interview dates will be announced after the court’s judgement.

Read |Head Constable (Ministerial) Delhi Police Exam: Provisional answer key, response sheet released

“In compliance with direction of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court in a case filed by Diwakar Pande in respect of implementation of 33% seniority quota promotion in CISF and CAPF, Personality Tests/Interviews of CISF LDCE-2022 have been postponed with immediate effect,” the official notice reads. 

The UPSC CAPF interviews were scheduled to be conducted between October 31 to November 22 while the CISF interviews were to be held from October 31 to November 4. The revised dates will be announced by the UPSC once the HC gives its final decision on the petition. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:09:05 am
Next Story

Supreme Court to hear plea regarding Delhi air pollution on November 10

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement