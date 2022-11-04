UPSC CAPF 2021, CISF 2022 interviews postponed; check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today postponed the personality tests/ interviews of CISF LDCE 2022 and CAPF Exam 2021. The interviews were postponed citing an ongoing petition in the Delhi High Court. The fresh interview dates will be announced after the court’s judgement.

“In compliance with direction of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court in a case filed by Diwakar Pande in respect of implementation of 33% seniority quota promotion in CISF and CAPF, Personality Tests/Interviews of CISF LDCE-2022 have been postponed with immediate effect,” the official notice reads.

The UPSC CAPF interviews were scheduled to be conducted between October 31 to November 22 while the CISF interviews were to be held from October 31 to November 4. The revised dates will be announced by the UPSC once the HC gives its final decision on the petition.