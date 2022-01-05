UPSC CAPF 2020 final result declared: Here’s how to check

UPSC CAPF 2020 Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on January 5, 2022. Candidates who applied for the post of assistant commandants can check their result on official website – upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC has filled 187 seats against the 210 notified vacancies. Out of the 210 vacancies, 13 are from CRPF, 78 from BSF., 21 from ITBP, 29 from SSB. and 69 from CISF.

Out of total applicants, 59 applicants from the General category qualified the exams, 20 applicants from the EWS category, 35 and 18 applicants of SC and ST categories respectively.

UPSC CAPF 2020 Result: How to check

Step 1: Open the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UPSC CAPF 2020 Result’ notification available on homepage

Step 3: Scroll down to check the merit based result list in the PDF document

Step 4: Save result for future reference

The UPSC CAPF 2020 exam was conducted on December 20, 2020 and the interviews for Personality Test were conducted between December 6 to 24, 2021.

All the short-listed candidates will be appointed for the post of assistant commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The number of vacancies and eligibility of the selected candidates will be tallied by government officials, before making the final appointments. Allotment to various services shall be made according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by candidates.