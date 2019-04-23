UPSC CAPF 2019 notification updates: Vacancy, application form, eligibility, how to apply and other details

Toggle Menu
UPSC CAPF 2019 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release an official notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) examination 2019 tomorrow at upsc.gov.in and with that, the application process will begin too. Candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF 2019 notification to release tomorrow (Representational image)

UPSC CAPF 2019 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release an official notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) examination 2019 tomorrow, April 24 (Wednesday), 2019 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The application process will begin tomorrow and will continue till May, 2019. Candidates need to register themselves before applying. The details on the same will be updated soon.

The selection at all the stages of the UPSC CAPF examination will take place in three stages — written examination, physical and medical standard tests or personality/interview tests.

UPSC CAPF notification 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree to apply for the posts.

Age: The upper age limit of the candidates is generally capped at 25 years. Further age relaxation is provided for reserved category candidates.

UPSC CAPF notification 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link “Online application for various examinations of UPSC”.
Step 3: Fill the register part-1 and part-2 forms
Step 4: Read the instructions carefully
Step 5: Upload documents
Step 6: Make payment

The link will be activated from tomorrow onwards.

UPSC CAPF notification 2019: Fee

Based on previous year’s notification, candidates have to pay Rs 200 as application fee. Females and candidates belonging to SC/ ST category were exempted from paying any fee last year.

