UPSC CAPF 2017 final result declared at upsc.gov.in, 170 candidates qualify

UPSC CAPF final result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2017. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — upsc.gov.in. The result is based on the written examination, conducted on July 23, 2017 and interviews for personality test, conducted from May 7 to 17, 2018. The merit list contains the names of all those who have been selected for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

A total number of 170 candidates have been recommended. The Commission also has a ‘facilitation counter’ near the examination hall building in its campus. They can obtain any information /clarification regarding their examination/recruitment on working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone numbers, 011-23385271/ 23381125.

UPSC CAPF final result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on the link for result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The marks are likely to be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result. There were two papers for the written examination. Paper I was held from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper II was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The last date to fill online applications was May 5, 2017 till 6 pm.

