UPSC cancels Indian Economic Service exam 2020, claims no vacancies

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has cancelled the Indian Economic Services (IES) claiming lack of vacancies this year. In a recent notice, the Commission said, “Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 will not be held due to NIL vacancy reported for the Indian Economic Service by the Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs).”

As per the revised recruitment calendar for 2020 released earlier this month, the UPSC was to release the notification for IES and ISS recruitment exams this year. The application process too was to begin from today and the exam was scheduled to be held from October 16 onwards for three days. The same stands canceled now. Meanwhile, for ISS posts, applications have begin for ISS posts with 47 vacancies.

Much to the disappointment of job aspirants, the number of vacancies advertised by the UPSC – one of the apex recruitment bodies for government sector jobs – has been on a decline for quite a while now.

Since 2015, the number of posts advertised by the UPSC has gone down from 3,030 in 2015-16 to 2,352 in 2018-19, as per the official data. The number of vacancies has been declining from 3,750 in which hit its lowed with 2,353 in 2018-19, as per official data.

A total of 3,750 candidates were recommended by the UPSC in 2015-16, which declined to 3,020 in 2016-17. Then a small rise was seen in 2017-18 when as many as 3,083 candidates were recommended, however, it dropped heavily in 2018-19 with 2,352 candidates, as per the official data. This was the lowest in past four years.

Last year, a total of 65 vacancies were advertised under UPSC IES ISS recruitment notification. Of the total, 32 were for IES and 33 for Indian Statistical Service (ISS) posts. The IES jobs are aimed at hiring individuals having at least a postgraduate level degree in economics and related fields. As per rules youngsters between the age group of 21 to 31 years are selected for these jobs.

