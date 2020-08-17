UPSC calendar 2021 released, civil services exam in June

UPSC calendar 2021 released (Representational image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a schedule for exams or recruitment tests to be held in 2020-21. A couple of notification to be released in 2020 include Combined Geo-scientist 2021 on October 7, CDS exam 2021 on October 29 and CISF AC 2021 notification on December 2 followed by UPSC NA, NDA exam notification on December 30.

The UPSC civil services exam 2021 notification will be released in February and the exam will be held on June 27, 2021. UPSC IES, ISS 2021 exam will be held on July 16 and combined geo-scientist main will be conducted on July 17, as per the schedule released by UPSC. The entire schedule is as follows –

Meanwhile, several exams from 2020 are still pending. For instance, Civil Services Main exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on January 8 to 17, 2021. The detailed calendar is released at upsc.gov.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd