UPSC aspirants stage protest for extra attempt in civil services exam; Delhi Police detains

The Delhi Police Tuesday detained around 40 UPSC aspirants who were protesting in central Delhi’s Old Rajender Nagar with a demand to be allowed more attempts in the civil services exams, a senior officer said on Wednesday. The aspirants were later released.

Gourav Thakur, the moderator of the protest, claimed that protesting candidates had sought permission from the local police and had intimated them about their protest dates and hours well in advance.

“We had informed the local police authorities about the protest which was scheduled to be conducted on December 19 and 20 from 2 pm to 9 pm. We were fully supported by the police on day 1 of the protest but they didn’t allow us to raise slogans on day 2. The entire protest was being held in a peaceful manner until the time Delhi Police forcibly tried to vacate the protest site by thrashing students,” Thakur told indianexpress.com

The protesting candidates have been demanding to extend an additional attempt to appear in the civil services exam given the unprecedented times of Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021. “Many of the students either lost a parent or both to Covid around the exam day or themselves suffered from the infection. We are just seeking the implementation of provisions already available. Additional chances should be provided to affected candidates who could not appear for the exam in the last two years,” Thakur said.

A group of 60 to 70 aspirants had assembled at Bada Bazaar, Old Rajender Nagar (near Thalassery restaurant), around 7 pm Tuesday with banners and posters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said. The group had applied for permission to protest, but it was rejected, the DCP said.

However, the students have denied these claims. “We had priorly informed the police authorities about the protest timings but received no response from their end. However, our request for extending the protest till December 23 was rejected so we decided to include it on December 21. However, the police manhandled us and even thrashed women candidates. Some students were injured in the clash,” Vaidehi S, another student present at the protest site said.

According to police, when the protesters refused to budge and were seen to be preparing to pitch a tent there settling with mattresses etc in front of the media, additional force was called in to remove them.

The agitators were held at Rajender Nagar Police Station under the 65 Delhi Police Act and were later released, DCP said.

