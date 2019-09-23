UPSC asks in Civil Services exam: ‘What are the challenges to our cultural practices in the name of secularism’

A question in the General Studies Paper I in the ongoing Civil Services Main examination has triggered a debate on social media. “What are the challenges to our cultural practices in the name of secularism,” the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) asked the candidates. The question was of 10 marks.

While candidates are tweeting photos of the question paper, many are criticising the move calling it “fall of the great civil services”. Joining the debate, Kannan Gopinathan — the IAS officer who recently resigned from the services over the Kashmir issue — tweeted what would have been his answer had he appeared for the exam.

Gopinathan wrote, “Indian secularism is a positive concept, taking along and encouraging all the cultural practices while instilling a scientific temper against superstitions and harmful practices.”, would have been the first sentence of my answer!”

Leader of opposition, Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala has said, ‘It is ironic that UPSC finds the term secularism which is part of the preamble of our constitution, as challenging to Indian culture.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Main exam started on September 20 and will continue till September 29. The exam is held to fill positions in various government departments including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) among others.

