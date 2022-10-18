scorecardresearch
UPSC announces date for Engineering services preliminary examination 2023

UPSC Engineering services preliminary exam: UPSC announces February 19 as the date for the exam. The exam will be conducted in two shifts with a combined total of 500 marks.

UPSC engineering services examination 2023: The first shift will have general studies and engineering aptitude test

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the time table for Engineering services (preliminary) examination, 2023. The examination will be held on February 19, 2023. Candidates can check the time table at the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in.

The examination will be held in two slots from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The first examination will be of general studies and engineering aptitude paper. It will be of 200 marks and will be objective type.

UPSC Civil Services: Do graduation subjects play a role in preparation? Experts decode

The second paper will be of civil, mechanical, electronics and telecom engineering. It will be a discipline specific examination. It will also be objective type and will be of 300 marks.

Once the candidates clear the preliminary examination, they will qualify for the main examination and interview round. The dates for these examinations will be announced subsequently.

There are around 327 vacancies including 11 for persons with benchmark disabilities. The candidates can check application and exam dates, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern and other information related to UPSC ESE 2023 exam.

